Bravo Company conducts Boat Raid Sustainment Training

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to launch a combat rubber raiding craft at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Nov. 30, 2023. BLT 1/1 rehearse CRRC tactics and procedures to increase proficiency for upcoming boat raids. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

