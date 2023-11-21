Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company conducts Boat Raid Sustainment Training [Image 4 of 9]

    Bravo Company conducts Boat Raid Sustainment Training

    CAMP HANSEN, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Ucinski, an infantry Marine with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains procedures onboard a combat rubber raiding craft at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Nov. 29, 2023. BLT 1/1 rehearse CRRC tactics and procedures to increase proficiency for upcoming boat raids. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    This work, Bravo Company conducts Boat Raid Sustainment Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Marines
    Boat Raid

