U.S. Air Force Airman Raina Dale, a photojournalist with the 673d Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office, photographs joint airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conducted the joint airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.1375 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 23:02 Photo ID: 8144682 VIRIN: 231130-F-HY271-1410 Resolution: 4805x3204 Size: 5.07 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 23 of 23], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.