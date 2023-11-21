Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conduct airborne training at JBER

A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, descends over Malemute Drop Zone during military freefall training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conducted the joint airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

