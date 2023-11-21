Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78th SG BN Farewell Award Ceremony SSG Jessica Kelly 03 MAY 2021

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 78th SG BN congratulates and says a farewell to SSG Kelly

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 22:43
    Photo ID: 8144658
    VIRIN: 210503-A-VF108-1234
    Resolution: 5268x2977
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th SG BN Farewell Award Ceremony SSG Jessica Kelly 03 MAY 2021, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Torii Station

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    Torii Beach
    The 78th Signal Battalion
    78th SG BN

