    Award Presentation [Image 3 of 4]

    Award Presentation

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 30, 2023) Emmette Patterson, Naval Station Great Lakes housing supervisor, retires after 47 years of government service. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MC1 Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 20:19
    Photo ID: 8144561
    VIRIN: 231130-N-WX604-1006
    Resolution: 7825x4505
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Great Lakes
    award
    US Navy
    Retirement
    civil service

