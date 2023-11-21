GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 30, 2023) Emmette Patterson, Naval Station Great Lakes housing supervisor, retires after 47 years of government service. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MC1 Joseph E. Montemarano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 20:19 Photo ID: 8144561 VIRIN: 231130-N-WX604-1006 Resolution: 7825x4505 Size: 3.36 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Award Presentation [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.