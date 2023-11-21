Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force 1st Lt. Cassidy Mullen, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 around Queensland, Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. This exercise is designed so that the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force can develop bilateral tactical airlift capabilities and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific Region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:32
    VIRIN: 231128-F-GM429-1228
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Australia
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

