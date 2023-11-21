U.S. Air Force Maj. James Simons, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III in the skies over Australia during a training flight for Global Dexterity 23-2, Nov. 28, 2023. This exercise is designed so that the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force can develop bilateral tactical airlift capabilities and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific Region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 19:32
|Photo ID:
|8144533
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-GM429-1160
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
