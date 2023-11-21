Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District and Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are deployed to the Hawai‘i Wildfire Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District and Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are deployed to the Hawai‘i Wildfire Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, to assist with the wildfire recovery mission on Maui.

    "I am deeply honored to have been selected as a mission specialist for the temporary housing mission,” said Anne Wurtenberger. “I am proud to have the opportunity to work alongside highly experienced disaster management professionals. I am grateful for the chance to make a meaningful contribution to the relief efforts, and to support the community in their time of need."

    Pictured: Back row left to right- Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins, mission specialist; Mike Johnson, electrical engineer; Jeff McCullick, mission manager; and Cecil Cox, NEPA compliance officer.

    Front row left to right-Anne Wurtenberger, mission specialist and Maj. Patrick Kelley, mission specialist.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    hawaiiwildfire23
    mauiwildfire

