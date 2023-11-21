Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District and Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are deployed to the Hawai‘i Wildfire Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, to assist with the wildfire recovery mission on Maui.



"I am deeply honored to have been selected as a mission specialist for the temporary housing mission,” said Anne Wurtenberger. “I am proud to have the opportunity to work alongside highly experienced disaster management professionals. I am grateful for the chance to make a meaningful contribution to the relief efforts, and to support the community in their time of need."



Pictured: Back row left to right- Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins, mission specialist; Mike Johnson, electrical engineer; Jeff McCullick, mission manager; and Cecil Cox, NEPA compliance officer.



Front row left to right-Anne Wurtenberger, mission specialist and Maj. Patrick Kelley, mission specialist.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:30 Photo ID: 8144532 VIRIN: 231113-A-UH046-1001 Resolution: 810x540 Size: 63.63 KB Location: KIHEI, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District and Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are deployed to the Hawai‘i Wildfire Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.