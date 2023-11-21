Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Simons, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares to receive fuel from a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) in the skies over Australia during a training flight for Global Dexterity 23-2, Nov. 28, 2023. This exercise is designed so that the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force can develop bilateral tactical airlift capabilities and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific Region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU