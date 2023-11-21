U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in a three-ship formation during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. The exercise represents the key partnership between the U.S. and Australia that allows continued security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|11.28.2023
|11.30.2023 19:32
|8144530
|231128-F-GM429-1388
|7207x4805
|1.33 MB
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|2
|0
