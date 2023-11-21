U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in a three-ship formation during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. The exercise represents the key partnership between the U.S. and Australia that allows continued security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:32 Photo ID: 8144530 VIRIN: 231128-F-GM429-1388 Resolution: 7207x4805 Size: 1.33 MB Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.