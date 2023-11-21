Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Kristanto Sandjaja, No. 36 Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight around the skies of Australia for Global Dexterity 23-2, Nov. 28, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8144529
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-GM429-1311
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
