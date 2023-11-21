Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Kristanto Sandjaja, No. 36 Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight around the skies of Australia for Global Dexterity 23-2, Nov. 28, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

