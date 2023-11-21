Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 3 of 7]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Kristanto Sandjaja, No. 36 Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight around the skies of Australia for Global Dexterity 23-2, Nov. 28, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:33
    Photo ID: 8144529
    VIRIN: 231128-F-GM429-1311
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Australia
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT