U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in a three-ship formation during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

