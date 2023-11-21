U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in a three-ship formation during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. Exercise Global Dexterity prepares our air forces for combined action in wartime, peacetime and humanitarian operations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 19:32
|Photo ID:
|8144528
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-GM429-1299
|Resolution:
|5506x3671
|Size:
|912 KB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT