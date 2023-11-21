Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 1 of 7]

    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

    AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport refuels a RAAF C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 while performing a training flight with the U.S. Air Force around the skies of Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. The exercise represents the key partnership between the U.S. and Australia that allows continued security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:32
    Photo ID: 8144527
    VIRIN: 231128-F-GM429-1033
    Resolution: 4481x2987
    Size: 617.65 KB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
    PACAF
    Australia
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2

