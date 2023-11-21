A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport refuels a RAAF C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 while performing a training flight with the U.S. Air Force around the skies of Australia, Nov. 28, 2023. The exercise represents the key partnership between the U.S. and Australia that allows continued security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 19:32
|Photo ID:
|8144527
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-GM429-1033
|Resolution:
|4481x2987
|Size:
|617.65 KB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT