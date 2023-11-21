Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Air Guard upgrades Andersen Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2]

    Guam Air Guard upgrades Andersen Air Force Base

    GUAM

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Bryant Contreras of the 254th Red Horse Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, “sweats” an HVAC copper pipe on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 27, 2023. Contreras is activated with a group of 30 Guam Guardsmen tasked to restore 50 homes for rotational forces in Guam. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:26
    Photo ID: 8144519
    VIRIN: 231128-Z-RJ317-1066
    Resolution: 3453x2302
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Red Horse
    Guam
    National Guard
    Total Force Integration
    Agile Combat Employment

