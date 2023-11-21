DPAA conducts Honorable Carry Ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Harley Miller, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Recovery supervisor, carries a case during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2023. The cases contained possible osseous material found during a recovery mission in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The cases were transferred to DPAA laboratories for scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

