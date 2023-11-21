Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA conducts Honorable Carry Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Harley Miller, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Recovery supervisor, carries a case during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2023. The cases contained possible osseous material found during a recovery mission in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The cases were transferred to DPAA laboratories for scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    This work, DPAA conducts Honorable Carry Ceremony, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recovery Mission
    Laos
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Lao People's Democratic Republic
    Honorable Carry

