DPAA conducts Honorable Carry Ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Harley Miller, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Recovery supervisor, carries a case during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2023. The cases contained possible osseous material found during a recovery mission in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The cases were transferred to DPAA laboratories for scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
11.29.2023
11.30.2023
US
