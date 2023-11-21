Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New VSFB Road Sign Honors Local Native American Heritage [Image 2 of 2]

    New VSFB Road Sign Honors Local Native American Heritage

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at a road sign naming ceremony in honor of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023. The ceremony consisted of speeches from the base commander, SLD 30’s tribal liaison officer, and one of the Tribal Elders, followed by the unveiling of the newly named road sign, named “ma kiyušpakmu’ a mexme’y”, meaning “our gathering place for juncus” in the Samala Chumash language. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    This work, New VSFB Road Sign Honors Local Native American Heritage [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

