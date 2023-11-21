New VSFB Road Sign Honors Local Native American Heritage

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at a road sign naming ceremony in honor of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023. The ceremony consisted of speeches from the base commander, SLD 30’s tribal liaison officer, and one of the Tribal Elders, followed by the unveiling of the newly named road sign, named “ma kiyušpakmu’ a mexme’y”, meaning “our gathering place for juncus” in the Samala Chumash language. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

