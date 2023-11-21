Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VSFB Road Sign Honors Local Native American Heritage [Image 1 of 2]

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 leadership and Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians tribal members and basket weavers pose for a photo after the unveiling of the newly named road sign at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023. The sign was renamed to “ma kiyušpakmu’ a mexme’y”, meaning “our gathering place for juncus” in the Samala Chumash language, to honor the Santa Ynez Band’s basket weavers who first reached out to Vandenberg in 1970 to gather the wetland plant, which is essential for their process. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 19:34
    Photo ID: 8144501
    VIRIN: 231130-F-XI961-1141
    Resolution: 5184x3703
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: CA, US
    culture
    vandenberg
    sign

