VSFB Road Sign Honors Local Native American Heritage

Space Launch Delta 30 leadership and Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians tribal members and basket weavers pose for a photo after the unveiling of the newly named road sign at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023. The sign was renamed to “ma kiyušpakmu’ a mexme’y”, meaning “our gathering place for juncus” in the Samala Chumash language, to honor the Santa Ynez Band’s basket weavers who first reached out to Vandenberg in 1970 to gather the wetland plant, which is essential for their process. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

