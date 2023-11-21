Mesa, Arizona Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 28, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class McKenzie Ozbun, from Mesa, Arizona, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 28. Shoup is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

