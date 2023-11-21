PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 28, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class McKenzie Ozbun, from Mesa, Arizona, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 28. Shoup is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 17:58
|Photo ID:
|8144445
|VIRIN:
|231128-N-HP061-1001
|Resolution:
|5941x3961
|Size:
|983.02 KB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mesa, Arizona Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT