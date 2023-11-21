Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mesa, Arizona Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    Mesa, Arizona Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 28, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class McKenzie Ozbun, from Mesa, Arizona, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 28. Shoup is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 17:58
    Photo ID: 8144445
    VIRIN: 231128-N-HP061-1001
    Resolution: 5941x3961
    Size: 983.02 KB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mesa, Arizona Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mesa
    Damage Controlman
    Arizona
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 71
    DC2 McKenzie Ozbun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT