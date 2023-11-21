Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delbert D. Black Conducts Trainng in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 3 of 3]

    Delbert D. Black Conducts Trainng in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    231109-N-EJ843-1038 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 9, 2023) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) conducts live fire training with their five-inch weapons system, Nov. 9, 2023. USS Delbert D. Black is underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct unit level training to build tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    This work, Delbert D. Black Conducts Trainng in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

