Delbert D. Black Conducts Trainng in the Atlantic Ocean.

231109-N-EJ843-1038 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 9, 2023) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) conducts live fire training with their five-inch weapons system, Nov. 9, 2023. USS Delbert D. Black is underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct unit level training to build tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

Date Taken: 11.09.2023