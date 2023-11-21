231109-N-EJ843-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 9, 2023) - Chief Intelligence Specialist Whitney Damato takes a photo of a surface contact during a drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Nov. 9, 2023. USS Delbert D. Black is underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct unit level training to build tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 16:40 Photo ID: 8144324 VIRIN: 231109-N-EJ843-1031 Resolution: 5576x3717 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delbert D. Black Conducts Trainng in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.