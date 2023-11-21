Delbert D. Black Conducts Trainng in the Atlantic Ocean.

231109-N-EJ843-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 9, 2023) - Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Cmdr. Adam Stein receives reports on the bridge during a drill, Nov. 9, 2023. USS Delbert D. Black is underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct unit level training to build tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

Date Taken: 11.09.2023
Resolution: 4115x5325
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN