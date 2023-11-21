231108-N-EJ843-2004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 8, 2023) - A MH-60 Romeo helicopter, attached to the HSM-48 Viper Squadron, prepares to take off aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Nov. 8, 2023. USS Delbert D. Black is underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct unit level training to build tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 8144316 VIRIN: 231108-N-EJ843-2004 Resolution: 6116x3440 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delbert D. Black Conducts Training in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.