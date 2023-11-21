Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delbert D. Black Gets Underway. [Image 1 of 3]

    Delbert D. Black Gets Underway.

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    231108-N-EJ843-1045 NORFOLK, Virginia (Nov. 8, 2023) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) line handle as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 8, 2023. USS Delbert D. Black is getting underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct unit level training to build tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    This work, Delbert D. Black Gets Underway. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

