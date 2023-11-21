Delbert D. Black Gets Underway.

231108-N-EJ843-1045 NORFOLK, Virginia (Nov. 8, 2023) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) line handle as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 8, 2023. USS Delbert D. Black is getting underway in the 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct unit level training to build tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

