    Makin Island Conducts Shipboard Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.0758

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Johnathan Pierre loosens bolts in order to remove a hose wheel aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), Nov. 30, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.0758
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 16:11
    Photo ID: 8144276
    VIRIN: 231130-N-MD088-1024
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    FUEL
    MAKIN ISLAND
    MAINTENANCE
    US NAVY
    LHD 8
    ABF

