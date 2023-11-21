Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Johnathan Pierre loosens bolts in order to remove a hose wheel aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), Nov. 30, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.0758
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8144276
|VIRIN:
|231130-N-MD088-1024
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Conducts Shipboard Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
