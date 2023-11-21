Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sand Dollar Inn is new and improved [Image 6 of 6]

    The Sand Dollar Inn is new and improved

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The new Sand Dollar Inn lodging facility is currently under construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. Upon completion, currently scheduled for Fall 2024, it will feature two symmetric east and west wings with a lobby joining them at the center. (U.S. Air force Photo by Venessa Armenta)

