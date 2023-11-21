The Sand Dollar Inn is new and improved

The new Sand Dollar Inn lodging facility is currently under construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. Upon completion, currently scheduled for Fall 2024, it will feature two symmetric east and west wings with a lobby joining them at the center. (U.S. Air force Photo by Venessa Armenta)

