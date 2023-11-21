Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sand Dollar Inn is new and improved [Image 5 of 6]

    The Sand Dollar Inn is new and improved

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pile of construction hardware lays ready for use while construction workers survey the site for the new Sand Dollar Inn lodging facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. The new lodging facility will come equipped with a variety of amenities and an additional 360 guest rooms. (U.S. Air force Photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Tyndall

