The Sand Dollar Inn is new and improved

A pile of construction hardware lays ready for use while construction workers survey the site for the new Sand Dollar Inn lodging facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. The new lodging facility will come equipped with a variety of amenities and an additional 360 guest rooms. (U.S. Air force Photo by Venessa Armenta)

