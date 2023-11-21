TACOM/DLA Provisioning Sync fosters ongoing collaboration

Relationship building through a shared purpose was the foundation of a Tank-automotive and Armaments Command/Defense Logistics Agency Provisioning Sync at the Detroit Arsenal Oct. 4.



The sync, hosted by TACOM, brought together senior leaders and subject matter experts from TACOM Integrated Logistics Support Center, DLA, DLA Land and Maritime, the Army’s Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service Support, and PEO Ground Combat Systems.



From left: PEO CS & CSS Deputy Executive Director Andrew DiMarco, PEO CS & CSS Program Executive Officer Army Brig. Gen Samuel "Luke" Peterson, TACOM ILSC Executive Director Mark Colley, PEO GCS Assistant PEO for Logistics Mario Nieto, DLA Logistics Operations Logistics Information Services Director Renee Hubbard, and DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson.

