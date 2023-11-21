Alpha Company Gas Chamber and Rappel Tower

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Gas Chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 27, 2023. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits are exposed to gas agents in a controlled environment, to familiarize themselves with the use of a gasmask.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by PFC Ayden Cassano)

