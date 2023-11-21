Alpha Company Gas Chamber and Rappel Tower

Recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, goes down the Rappel Tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 27, 2023. The 47-foot tall rappel tower help recruits overcome their fear of heights and develop trust in gear.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer)