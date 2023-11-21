Recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, goes down the Rappel Tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 27, 2023. The 47-foot tall rappel tower help recruits overcome their fear of heights and develop trust in gear.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8143880
|VIRIN:
|231127-M-OL563-1094
|Resolution:
|2144x3216
|Size:
|578.57 KB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Gas Chamber and Rappel Tower [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
