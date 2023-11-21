Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Land Navigation [Image 4 of 8]

    November Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the land navigation course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., on November 29, 2023. Land navigation is a portion of Basic Warrior Training, designed to teach recruits proficiency in non-technical navigation.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

