November Company Land Navigation

Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the land navigation course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., on November 29, 2023. Land navigation is a portion of Basic Warrior Training, designed to teach recruits proficiency in non-technical navigation.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US