    Thanksgiving 7 [Image 8 of 9]

    Thanksgiving 7

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Emily Hileman 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A child smiles broadly as a trainee and her Family eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 22.

    This work, Thanksgiving 7 [Image 9 of 9], by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Giving Thanks: Jackson leaders serve holiday meals

