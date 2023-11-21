First Sgt. Christopher D. Lane, first sergeant with Company C, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, hands a plate of food to a trainee during Thanksgiving meal. Fort Jackson began serving the annual tradition of leaders serving Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers, Nov. 22.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 09:46
|Photo ID:
|8143710
|VIRIN:
|231122-A-ZN169-1096
|Resolution:
|3397x2449
|Size:
|527.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231122-A-ZN169-1096 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Giving Thanks: Jackson leaders serve holiday meals
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT