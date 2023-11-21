Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231122-A-ZN169-1077 [Image 3 of 9]

    231122-A-ZN169-1077

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, speaks on the importance of Thanksgiving to Soldiers in the Army, Nov. 22 at the Quad Dining Facility on post.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 8143708
    VIRIN: 231122-A-ZN169-1077
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231122-A-ZN169-1077 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231122-A-ZN169-1045
    231122-A-ZN169-1051
    231122-A-ZN169-1077
    231122-A-ZN169-1088
    231122-A-ZN169-1096
    Fort Jackson Turkey Day
    Thanksgiving on Fort Jackson
    Thanksgiving 7
    Thanksgiving 10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Giving Thanks: Jackson leaders serve holiday meals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Thanksgiving
    IMCOM
    Kelly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT