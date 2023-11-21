231122-A-ZN169-1045

Drill sergeants and leaders from the 193rd Infantry Brigade serve Thanksgiving meals to trainees, Nov. 22. It is an Army tradition for leaders to serve their troops holiday meals.
Giving Thanks: Jackson leaders serve holiday meals
Fort Jackson
