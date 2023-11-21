Test Cell Portraits

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jot Hodges, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron test cell noncommissioned officer in charge, poses in front of an engine’s afterburn as part of the "Faces of Liberty" No-Shave November edition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 15, 2023. No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB