    Test Cell Portraits [Image 1 of 3]

    Test Cell Portraits

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Kim, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, poses in a test cell exhaust tunnel as part of the "Faces of Liberty" No-Shave November edition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 15, 2023. No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    This work, Test Cell Portraits [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Test Cell
    Hush House
    48 Fighter Wing
    No-Shave November
    48 CMS
    Faces of Liberty

