U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Kim, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, poses in a test cell exhaust tunnel as part of the "Faces of Liberty" No-Shave November edition at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 15, 2023. No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 07:43
|Photo ID:
|8143569
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-AX516-1009
|Resolution:
|5402x3594
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Test Cell Portraits [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
