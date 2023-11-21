MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 15, 2023) A Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain attends to a simulated patient during the Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program onboard NSA Bahrain, Nov. 15. The medical training program is a weeklong course designed to teach attendees how and when to apply a whole blood transfusion to patients in combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 06:37
|Photo ID:
|8143539
|VIRIN:
|231115-M-AU949-1958
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF 51/5: Valkyrie Blood Transfusion [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT