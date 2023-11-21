Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 51/5: Valkyrie Blood Transfusion [Image 2 of 3]

    TF 51/5: Valkyrie Blood Transfusion

    BAHRAIN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) and the 1st Marine Division, attend to a simulated patient during the Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 15. The medical training program is a weeklong course designed to teach attendees how and when to apply a whole blood transfusion to patients in combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    TF 51/5

