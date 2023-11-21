MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 15, 2023) A Sailor assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) attends to a simulated patient during the Valkyrie Emergency Whole Blood Transfusion Training Program onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 15. The medical training program is a weeklong course designed to teach attendees how and when to apply a whole blood transfusion to patients in combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 06:37 Photo ID: 8143537 VIRIN: 231115-M-AU949-5003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.99 MB Location: BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF 51/5: Valkyrie Blood Transfusion [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.