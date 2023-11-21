Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 29, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Aijai Schultz, from Savannah, Georgia, fires a 12-guage shotgun during a live-fire weapons exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 29. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 05:51
    Photo ID: 8143530
    VIRIN: 231129-N-UA460-1853
    Resolution: 5653x3866
    Size: 802.73 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Close-In Weapons System
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Small Arms
    Shotgun
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT