USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 29, 2023) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Travis Mosser, from Muncie, Indiana, fires a 12-gauge shotgun during a live-fire weapons exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 29. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

