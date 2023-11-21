SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 28, 2023) – Fire Controlman 1st Class Patrick Mayer, from Oak Harbor, Washington, mans a phone-and-distance line on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 28. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 05:40 Photo ID: 8143524 VIRIN: 231127-N-UA460-1502 Resolution: 6574x4480 Size: 863.1 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.