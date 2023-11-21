USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 28, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) receives a fuel probe from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) approaches from behind during an underway replenishment while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 28. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

