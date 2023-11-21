Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 28, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Emem Dan, from Jacksonville, Florida, prepares to fire a shot line on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 28. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 05:40
    Photo ID: 8143522
    VIRIN: 231127-N-UA460-1260
    Resolution: 6244x3840
    Size: 761.23 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) While Operating in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    MSC
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Wally Schirra
    CTF 71

