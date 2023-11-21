41st Field Artillery Brigade First Annual COLD Course

U.S. Soldier from 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment (1-6 FAR) receives a challenge coin for being the youngest Soldier present during the first annual Centaur Organizational Leader Development (COLD) course at the Tower View Conference Center on Tower Barracks, Germany, Nov. 27, 2023. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-6 FAR, 41st Field Artillery Brigade attended the first annual COLD course which held a Command Sergeant Major panel made of Command Sergeant Majors from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to answer questions from young Non-Commissioned Officers in 1-6 FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

