U.S. Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Valentine, Command Sergeant Major of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, receives a Certificate of Appreciation at the Tower View Conference Center on Tower Barracks, Germany, Nov. 27, 2023. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6 Field Artillery Regiment (1-6 FAR), 41st Field Artillery Brigade attended the first annual Centaur Organizational Leader Development course which held a Command Sergeant Major panel made of Command Sergeant Majors from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to answer questions from young Non-Commissioned Officers in 1-6 FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 05:26 Photo ID: 8143515 VIRIN: 231127-A-RG158-1141 Resolution: 7925x5283 Size: 15.9 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade First Annual COLD Course [Image 17 of 17], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.