    41st Field Artillery Brigade First Annual COLD Course [Image 12 of 17]

    41st Field Artillery Brigade First Annual COLD Course

    GERMANY

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6 Field Artillery Regiment (1-6 FAR), 41st Field Artillery Brigade attended the first annual Centaur Organizational Leader Development course at the Tower View Conference Center on Tower Barracks, Germany, Nov. 27, 2023. The course held a Command Sergeant Major panel made of Command Sergeant Majors from all over Tower Barracks to answer questions from young Non-Commissioned Officers in 1-6 FAR. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 05:26
    Photo ID: 8143512
    VIRIN: 231127-A-RG158-1120
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Location: DE
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB

