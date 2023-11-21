Team Rota: Juan Ruiz Bernal

231107-N-NC885-1002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 7, 2023) Juan Ruiz Bernal, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota Delivery Department, poses for a photo within the warehouse at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Nov. 7, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

