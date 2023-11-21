Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Juan Ruiz Bernal

    ROTA, SPAIN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    231107-N-NC885-1002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (November 7, 2023) Juan Ruiz Bernal, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota Delivery Department, poses for a photo within the warehouse at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Nov. 7, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Naval Station Rota
    NAVSUP
    Team Rota

